Writer: Trump and administration's own cuts have added to COVID-19 woes

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Health and Human Services funding will be cut by $9.5 billion, including $1.2 million for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and $35 million for the Infectious Diseases Rapid Response Reserve Fund's annual contribution, per Trump's 2021 budget request, according to The Hill on March 10.

A March 14 Intercept article by Robert Mackey stated, "Donald Trump denied on Friday that he was in any way responsible for his administration's failure to make coronavirus testing widely available, and professed to have absolutely no idea who had disbanded the White House pandemic response team two years ago (John Bolton), or even if that had happened (it did). It suggests that he still has little idea, and less interest, in what happens in his own White House."

When asked by Kristen Welker of NBC News about the lag in testing- - described the day before as "a failing" by Dr. Anthony Fauci -- ("Do you take responsibility for that?"), Trump replied, "Yeah, no, I don't take any responsibility at all."

It should concern all Americans that this self-proclaimed "genius" has no idea what he is doing amid this health crisis. Because of his ignorance (and arrogance) more Americans than necessary will have become infected and/or died from COVID 19.