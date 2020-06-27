Writer: Trump and Pence need to say Black Lives Do Matter

Why can’t Trump and Pence say those words? That would certainly go a long way to comfort people of color by saying they want to understand their plight.. Instead, they both fuel the fires with very noticeable lack of compassion that most Americans feel during these times.
I suggest we ask historians for, I believe, a simple solution to write a synopsis for a plaque to attach to the many statues around our country, stating what the individualist did to dishonor and murder U.S.citizens of color.
The real story needs to be told.
Michelle Cullen
Salem Lakes
