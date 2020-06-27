Writer: Trump and Pence need to say Black Lives Do Matter
View Comments

Writer: Trump and Pence need to say Black Lives Do Matter

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

Why can’t Trump and Pence say those words? That would certainly go a long way to comfort people of color by saying they want to understand their plight.. Instead, they both fuel the fires with very noticeable lack of compassion that most Americans feel during these times.

I suggest we ask historians for, I believe, a simple solution to write a synopsis for a plaque to attach to the many statues around our country, stating what the individualist did to dishonor and murder U.S.citizens of color.

The real story needs to be told.

Michelle Cullen

Salem Lakes

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics