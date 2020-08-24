 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Writer: Trump backers had no plan in getting him elected
View Comments

Writer: Trump backers had no plan in getting him elected

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

Let's give praise where praise is due. About six years ago a bunch of guys like Steve Bannon, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort (who have since been bouncing in and out of prison) realized they could get Donald Trump elected president.

They were right. Unfortunately they had no plan to govern our country. No policy. No agenda. They didn't need that stuff. All Trump had to do to get elected was get up on stage and spew hate, fear, lies, crude humor and cheap insults. That's why he ran as a Republican.

Jesse Haack 

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics