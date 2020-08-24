Writer: Trump backers had no plan in getting him elected

Let's give praise where praise is due. About six years ago a bunch of guys like Steve Bannon, Roger Stone and Paul Manafort (who have since been bouncing in and out of prison) realized they could get Donald Trump elected president.

They were right. Unfortunately they had no plan to govern our country. No policy. No agenda. They didn't need that stuff. All Trump had to do to get elected was get up on stage and spew hate, fear, lies, crude humor and cheap insults. That's why he ran as a Republican.