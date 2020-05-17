Writer: Trump campaign blatantly shifts blame from president's failure on pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Seriously? Is the Trump campaign really going to blame China and Joe Biden for President Trump’s abysmal failure to deal with the pandemic? TV campaign ads blame China for the pandemic and Biden for his past moderate stance on China.

Whether the virus originated in China in December or earlier does not excuse Trump’s refusal to belatedly acknowledge the pandemic. We now know from a whistleblower’s complaint that the administration was informed in January—not once but several times--about the pandemic.

Trump did nothing to form a task force, help the states prepare, or inform the public until mid-March. Even then, he downplayed it, saying it would go away with the warmer weather coming in April. Had he acknowledged the coming pandemic in January, we could have been much better prepared when it came to our country.

He has lied about the seriousness of the pandemic, suggested people ingest disinfectants (which increased calls to poison control centers), lied about people’s ability to get tested, and lied about the safety of reopening the economy. Everyone wants the economy to reopen, but it should be under guidelines laid out by medical experts such as Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, and others, not politicians.