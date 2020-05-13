Writer: Trump, conservatives ignore successes of social distancing in advancing their narrative

Our “I love the uneducated” president is inciting his “warriors” to “liberate” states and defy stay-at-home orders. All while demanding testing for anyone he might come into contact with on his promotional (campaign) trips, and daily testing for staff and visitors entering the White House.
Wisconsin’s conservative Justices railed against the “outrageous” stay-at-home order from the safe confines of their homes, asserting meatpacking plant workers getting infected with coronavirus aren’t “regular folks.” Confirming that if you work for wages, modern conservatives believe your sole purpose is to produce profit.
Of course the president, conservative politicians, Supreme Court justices and right-wing media hosts aren’t going to pull a 10-hour shift at a restaurant or warehouse. That’s a YOU thing.
Even the simplistic arguments being used as justification to reopen are facts that prove social distancing and stay-at-home are successful. Empty hospital beds, available ventilators, lower mortality, etc. So…, let’s blow that up and create some unfathomable carnage?
By ALL historical and empirical data, if we open before meeting benchmarks set forth by epidemiologists, virologists and public health experts (including the current administration’s), this pandemic will kill tens to hundreds of thousands more and the economic damage will only be prolonged and more severe.
Millions are really hurting financially, and ONLY the federal government can provide the guidance, financial relief, testing and protections necessary for the American people. Unfortunately, apparently to prove government can’t be as responsive here as in other advanced countries, this administration and legislative Republicans are on a mission of willful ignorance and inaction. But thankfully, they’re working overtime on that capital gains tax cut!
David Kangas
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!