Writer: Trump, conservatives ignore successes of social distancing in advancing their narrative

Our “I love the uneducated” president is inciting his “warriors” to “liberate” states and defy stay-at-home orders. All while demanding testing for anyone he might come into contact with on his promotional (campaign) trips, and daily testing for staff and visitors entering the White House.

Wisconsin’s conservative Justices railed against the “outrageous” stay-at-home order from the safe confines of their homes, asserting meatpacking plant workers getting infected with coronavirus aren’t “regular folks.” Confirming that if you work for wages, modern conservatives believe your sole purpose is to produce profit.

Of course the president, conservative politicians, Supreme Court justices and right-wing media hosts aren’t going to pull a 10-hour shift at a restaurant or warehouse. That’s a YOU thing.

Even the simplistic arguments being used as justification to reopen are facts that prove social distancing and stay-at-home are successful. Empty hospital beds, available ventilators, lower mortality, etc. So…, let’s blow that up and create some unfathomable carnage?