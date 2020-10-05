Writer: Trump got things done; Democrats would give it away

If the Democrats were in charge of the the Sahara Desert, they'd be out of sand in two weeks, because they give everything away.
Americans have suffered through the fake Russian Dossier, the made-up Adam Schiff "revisioned" version of the Ukraine Phone Call Transcript, the China Virus that President stopped from spreading by banning travel from China on Jan. 31, 2020, while being criticized by "Hollow Man" Joe Biden for doing so.
During the Pandemic, President Trump sent the USNS Comfort to New York, the Mercy ship to Los Angeles, with beds and medical assistance. He also put a vaccine on a fast track development. The Obama/Biden or "Land of the Lost" administration had economic stagnation, ignored Blacks, spied on the Trump Campaign, ignored ISIS, stock market at a weak 18,000, FISA court abuse, Biden Family money scheme with China, Ukraine, etc.
On the other hand, President Trump cut taxes, brought back 400 overseas companies, Black/Hispanic unemployment at a record low, made America energy independent, defeated ISIS, built 300 miles of Border Wall, VA reform, rebuilt the Military, reformed the Criminal Justice system, trade deal with Mexico and Canada (USMCA), took 4.6 million Americans off Food Stamps, 7 million new jobs, stock market record 28,000, brokered historic peace deal with Israel and United Arab Emirates, while Democrats selected a Socialist Basement Puppet for President.
If "Smiling Lying Joe" wins, Democrat created "anarchy" in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Seattle, Portland and Kenosha will be the model for America. Our children thank you, Joe, for the preview of a Biden America.
Bob Butera
Kenosha
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!