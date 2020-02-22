Writer: Trump is no dictator, he's fought for his successes

"Dictator" is the Trump haters’ new insult du jour. Let’s examine this.
A dictator rewrites the constitution, appoints him/herself and cronies for life, neuters the courts, seizes business, banks, and private property, controls all media, rigs elections, conscripts the army to oppress the masses, embezzles the treasury, murders, tortures and incarcerates his opponents, and operates without checks or balances.
"Trump the dictator" has struggled for every achievement (and defeat) against his Democrat adversaries, his ostensible Republican allies, courts, cabinet lifers - aka "the swamp" - and overwhelming negative coverage in the media. Our Constitution is alive and well, delivering myriad checks and balances, and enforcing minority rights.
The president is fully one-third of a massive government. That’s a lot of power. The title of commander in chief acknowledges that decisive action is timely and not the job for a committee of 535, later 100, then 9. The "pen and a phone" bloated cabinet rule-making bureaucracy serve at his discretion. He can hire, fire, direct policy, and appoint appellate judges as he sees fit, like all other presidents did.
Delaying/denying funding or approval, voting against judges, and court injunctions are checks and balances to these privileges. The founders feared executive overreach and granted Congress exclusive spending power. Witness denial of $5 billion of $788 billion for the wall. Check. Later, diverted military funds for the wall denied by the courts. Balance.
He has been checked or balanced regularly and completely, and his checkers’ constitutional and minority rights have been fully exercised and even abused (the pathetically weak case for impeachment, a check/balance reserved for the most serious crimes). Dictator, indeed.
Trump hater? Vote. Check/balance.
Keith Bolog
Kenosha