Writer: Trump just doesn't seem to care about U.S. citizens

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Having been born during the presidency of FDR, I have seen all subsequent presidents display on some occasions at least concern for all citizens, regardless of party affiliation.

Not THIS president.

With the unprecedented concern about this pandemic, any leader I've ever heard of would show his (or her) empathy at such a national event as the vote by not only allowing, but encouraging people to stay home and vote by mail.

To the unbelievable contrary, this president is doing everything he can to prevent voting by mail in the best interest of ONE person - himself. As my dear mother would say when somebody did something stupid, "What is the MATTER with you?"

Howard Moon

Kenosha

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0