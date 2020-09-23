Writer: Trump just hasn't led in battle against coronavirus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"It is what it is” is something you say about something over which you have no control, such as your picnic is rained out. It is not what you say about 1,000 lives lost each day to the virus. But that is exactly what the president said.

What if we had a real leader who made the difficult decisions last spring and shut down the economy long enough to make a difference? What if we had a real leader who listened to the medical experts rather than the political hacks who surround him or Fox News? What if we had a real leader who understood that the economy will not come back until the virus is under control? What if we had a real leader who utilized the defense act and had companies produce equipment and supplies needed to fight the virus?

What if we had a leader who led by example by wearing a mask and requiring masks be worn by the public as an act of patriotism? What if we had a leader who believed that “the buck stops here” applied to him? What if we had a time machine and could go back to January and replace the president with someone who would positively answer those questions? How many cases and deaths could have been saved?

What we have is the president subscribing to the following quote from our old friend anonymous, “a good scapegoat is nearly as welcome as a solution to the problem."

Drew Sobota

Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0