Writer: Trump needs a mental health advocate

The current president of the United States needs a mental health advocate.

Any of us who knows one who struggles with mental difficulty (no matter how it is labeled) discovers the responsibility of watching for behavior that is “harmful to self or others.” Usually this is where family or friends step in.

My father used to say it doesn’t take great genius to tell what’s wrong; it takes a bit more to deal with it. He also told me when you build your strength on the weakness of others, you have no strength at all.

No matter your political leanings, this man is a human being. Just saying.

Susan Larkin

St. Francis

