Writer: Trump, others aren't leading on COVID health

It’s sure encouraging to see that heads of both houses of the Wisconsin State Legislature want to be Lemmings and lead all the rest of us off a cliff with Donald Trump.

We wear seat belts in cars, trucks and airplanes because it saves lives. We don’t allow smoking in hotels, businesses, commercial aircraft. Even most smokers don’t smoke in their homes -- because it’s not healthy.

“Macho-Man” in the White House is too vain to wear a mask, so he won’t encourage others to wear them. Result? 1000+ dead per day and unknown multiples of that maimed for life.

Yes, they aren’t talking about the recovery, or lack thereof, from the COVID-19. Liver failure, kidney failure, double lung transplant. Those who recover -- some looking at six months plus to get back to some semblance of normal.

This ain’t the flu, folks!

Wear a mask, so we can get our lives back.

Bob Helfferich

Bristol

