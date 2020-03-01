Writer: Trump, Pelosi both need to grow up and work on what's good

Donald Trump and Nancy Pelosi should grow up. One won't shake hands and the other tears up a copy of the State of the Union speech. My parents said don't call other people names. Did their parents?

I would tell the president it takes more than a flag on his lapel to prove he is a patriot. I have a DD214 and spent 14 months in Nam to prove I am a patriot. He would not serve his country when called.

Trump plays golf more than any other president. When Mexico wouldn't pay for the wall, he came to US taxpayers. He lies too much for me. He said we would have 6-7% growth and he would pay down the entire debt. What happened? We have about the same 2% growth as we had in the past.

We are running a trillion dollar deficit and will for the future. This is happening in a great economy. The deficit should be going down, not up like it did in the Clinton years.

To those on the left, we cannot solve the whole global climate change by ourselves. While North America and Western Europe carbon use is going down, it is going up faster in China and India.