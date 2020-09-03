Writer: Trump prepares for 'Votergate' if he loses election

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blame it on Watergate. It's that hotel that inadvertently led to the coining of the term Watergate, a word synonymous with public scandals, especially of the political kind.

That suffix "gate" has, over time, brought forth a number of scandals, most of them absent of facts and heavy on congressional theatrics. To name a few, there's been Whitewatergate, Bridgegate, Spygate, Bengazigate, Pizzagate, and Obamagate.

Perhaps it's time these "gates" go on hiatus or even totally disappear. Unfortunately, that's unlikely as Trump's invariably planning ahead for Votergate if November's results don't go his way.

The only gate I'm looking forward to is the one taking place the day Trump permanently exits the White House. That's fumigate, a much-needed cleansing process that will dispel odors of corruption, vanquish the blatant presence of nepotism, and remove the stains to our Constitution caused by an over-zealous president.

Hopefully, the Wall of Presidents will also once again include the portraits of all 44 past presidents. Trump recently had the portraits of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush removed and placed in a room that's seldom visited. Meanwhile, Barack Obama's portrait is nowhere to be found.