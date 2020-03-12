Writer: Trump's inept handling making coronavirus outbreak worse

President Trump's made it a habit of successfully extricating himself from dicey predicaments. However, this time fortuitousness may have deserted him due to his ineptness in dealing with the coronavirus, his first major crisis since taking office.

While it was inevitable that the coronavirus would invade our shores, what wasn't counted on was Trump's inexcusably slow and disorganized response.

He initially told us the coronavirus was a hoax. Then he said the problem would be solved once April's warmer weather arrived. Finally, he brought abracadabra into the picture, telling us a "miracle " would take the virus away.

Then, allowing science to continue to take a backseat, Trump chose to forgo appointing an expert in the field of disease outbreaks, opting to put Vice President Mike Pence in charge of the coronavirus management team.

Figuratively speaking, Trump's poorly handled response to the coronavirus crisis is due to his being caught with his pants down, a wardrobe malfunction that could have been avoided had he used the plan Obama put into place when dealing with the Ebola epidemic.