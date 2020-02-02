Writer: Trump's threats keep GOP senators in line

It is clear that John Bolton will never testify in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump.

Why? Because Trump will claim he never even heard of Bolton.

Trump will undoubtedly claim that Bolton was only a “selfie-hog,” crashing political events to get his picture taken. After all, Trump takes pictures with lots of people, all the time…Right?

Besides, Bolton was only Trump’s National Security Adviser. What could he possibly know about issues involving national security? Or Trump’s position on such subjects?

No, Bolton won’t ever testify because, as Trump has said, if even one Republican senator goes against his “version” of events, he’ll “have their heads on a pike.”

And, if that were not enough, Trump has threatened the American people with “civil war” if any should dare to convict him of abuse of power and/or obstructing Congress; i.e. remove him from office.

Who could possibly dispute Trump’s recollection of events/people? According to articles in The Washington Post and New York Times, he’s only mislead, distorted or lied outright to the country 10,000 times since he’s been in office.