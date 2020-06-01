Writer: Trump shouldn't seek credit for doing his job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those of you who grieved over Kobe's death, read the poem "A Soldier Died Today." It is good reading and puts everything in perspective even though it talks about a politician.

There is a good movie that you can watch online for free called "Planet of the Humans." It is done by Mike Moore, but it doesn't come down on the side you would think.

President Trump said this will be his toughest decision, so what does he do? He tells the governors to decide. This guy is no President Truman. The buck does not stop here. He is not taking responsibility for anything.

Our president tells us that he's doing a great job. Well I would tell him the same thing I was told in the Army. That is what you are getting paid for. Or the other thing I was told, do you want a medal on your chest? This is your job. He put in for the job and got it. Now do it without looking for credit.

I never heard a president pit red states against blue states. Republican or Democrat. I thought we were the United States.

I also heard the president and his staff are getting tested every day now, and the person on the street can't get one test. This coming from a guy who thought this was under control. Only one case, also it was a hoax. Through all of this he is the president I have.