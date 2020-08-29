Writer: Trump touts his law and order ability while cities burn

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I keep noticing a point of illogic. President Trump keeps promising that if he is elected, there will be law and order. Here is the logic problem: As our cities are being burnt down, who does he think is the president responsible for bringing us law and order right now?

Trump appointed an attorney general, our top law enforcement official who has not seriously addressed the current crisis. Trump has encouraged police brutality with his comments instructing the police, “Don’t be too nice...”

As our current commander in chief, the buck stops with Trump. Any efforts he has made to broker peace (or not), to keep our cities safe (or not), to provide us with well trained police and police accountability (or not) , etc. have produced this summer’s current chaos.

The president is clearly not bringing us law and order. What makes him think that he can provide it in the next four years?

Linda Stoppenbach

Camp Lake

