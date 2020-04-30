Writer: Trump's piled up some troublesome statements about COVID-19
Writer: Trump's piled up some troublesome statements about COVID-19

America's unemployment numbers are at a historic high but those responsible for President Trump's suits are hard at work making sure his supply of pants have no chance of running out.

To date, Trump's burned his way through more than 18,000 pairs of pants and with that April 24 COVID-19 debacle and the far-fetched follow-up the next day, these tailors have their work cut out for them.

Most of us can recognize a lie. So, when Trump told us he was being sarcastic when suggesting we inject a disinfectant to cleanse our bodies of the coronavirus, his explanation was not only an insult to our intelligence but also raised serious doubts as to if he truly is a genius.

Trump also played a pseudo doctor on April 5, praising the potential of hydroxychloroquine as a drug able to ward off the virus, telling us, "try it. What have you got to lose?" Fortunately, his recommendation didn't catch on as the drug's specifically prescribed for malaria and lupus patients and the side effects include blindness, strokes and cardiac arrest. Incidentally, three of Trump's trust funds have stock in the company manufacturing this drug.

Trump's refusing to acknowledge the pandemic's existence for months, choosing to call it "a hoax" on February 28, deeming it a relative to the flu on March 9, and on March 17 stating,"I knew it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic," are all, to say the least, troublesome statements.

Like Trump, I also have uncanny visionary powers and I'm now foreseeing red flags and a stockpile of pants in the Oval Office.

Michael H. Dean

Kenosha

