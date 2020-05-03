Writer: Trump's stimulus letter really a campaign letter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Today, my husband and I received a letter from what appeared to be, according to the return address on the envelope, the Department of the Treasury. Internal Revenue Service, Austin, Texas.

To my surprise it is a campaign letter from Donald J. Trump, extolling the stimulus payment we received by direct deposit.

Since we did not receive these funds in a paper check, there is no reason for the separate letter, of course with President Trump's jagged signature. I guess he just wanted us to think the money was from him.

Actually it is OUR money; the American taxpayers. Isn't this a violation of the Hatch Act? Isn't it illegal to use public tax money for political mailings?

It's not as though the Trump campaign is underfunded. The campaign should reimburse the taxpayers for these unnecessary mailings.

Oh, that's right. He can do anything he wants.

Pam Kuhlman

Burlington

