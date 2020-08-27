Writer: Trump's using appointed cronies to pillage the nation

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump appoints ill-equipped or downright malicious donors and cronies to head up important departments and institutions to pillage the nation instead of serving the best interests of our country.

His most recent appointment of mega-donor Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General is destroying the U.S. Postal Service in order to prevent millions of voters from casting their vote by mail. DeJoy has removed 600 high-speed mail sorters from post offices, has removed mailboxes and is cutting back on overtime, immediately resulting in a slowdown of mail delivery.

After Congress called DeJoy to testify, he said he would stop further actions, however, he testified that he will not reinstate the high speed sorters he removed nor will he put back the mailboxes he removed. He falsely claimed that his actions did not result in a delivery slowdown.

This is another example of Trump’s disregard for our constitutional right to vote as well as people’s safety during this Covid-19 pandemic. He falsely claims that voting by mail increases fraudulent activity at the same time he requests his own mail-in ballot.