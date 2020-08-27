 Skip to main content
Writer: Trump's using appointed cronies to pillage the nation

President Trump appoints ill-equipped or downright malicious donors and cronies to head up important departments and institutions to pillage the nation instead of serving the best interests of our country.

His most recent appointment of mega-donor Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General is destroying the U.S. Postal Service in order to prevent millions of voters from casting their vote by mail. DeJoy has removed 600 high-speed mail sorters from post offices, has removed mailboxes and is cutting back on overtime, immediately resulting in a slowdown of mail delivery.

After Congress called DeJoy to testify, he said he would stop further actions, however, he testified that he will not reinstate the high speed sorters he removed nor will he put back the mailboxes he removed. He falsely claimed that his actions did not result in a delivery slowdown.

This is another example of Trump’s disregard for our constitutional right to vote as well as people’s safety during this Covid-19 pandemic. He falsely claims that voting by mail increases fraudulent activity at the same time he requests his own mail-in ballot.

Congress must fully fund the USPS and Trump must approve the funding in order to protect our democracy. If you have not already requested your absentee ballot, please go to “myvote.wi.gov" to request your absentee ballot and send it in as soon as possible.

Geraldine Connelly

Kenosha 

