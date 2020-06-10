Writer: Unconditional defense of bad cops allows rot to spread

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We should all be proud of the youthful voices speaking out for systemic changes to racial and economic injustice. I’d like to offer my personal thank you. Democracy needs your passion and your voice. Sustained change will only take place when our culture no longer accepts the forces of division. Please stay engaged. Vote.

I think we all agree that the vast majority of law enforcement officers are decent people trying to do good. But we have a system where often bad cops are protected, covered for, and shielded from liability.

Deeply entrenched cultures reform reluctantly. Nothing will change until good cops no longer remain silent, and report the bad. Or more importantly, when law enforcement supervisors, administrators, and local governments encourage, support and protect those who don’t tolerate misconduct by fellow officers. Unless bad apples are removed, the rot spreads.

A police union’s unconditional defense of bad actors is counter-productive to public trust and the culture in policing. Those who hold positions of authority should be held to the highest of standards. No entity in a democracy should have the power to investigate themselves. Power corrupts; absolute power corrupts absolutely. Civilian oversight is a must.