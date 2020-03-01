Writer: Unified trans policy sends the wrong message

Last week the KUSD board unanimously voted to approve a new trangender policy denying students the right to be called by their preferred pronoun, while under 18, without parental approval.

This policy is dangerous and discriminatory. A 2016 study published in LBGT Health says “family rejection increases the odds of substance misuse and suicide attempts in transgender and gender non-conforming people.”

While the intent of KUSD may be to open doors of communication between trans youth and their families, this is often not safe. The people I’ve met who experience gender dysphoria have shared how difficult it was to tell their parents. Many were rejected. Many told me at home they were forced to conform to a gender that felt alien to them.

Our children need a safe learning environment. They should be exploring their identity and who they are going to be when they grow up. Teachers and administrators do not have insight into home environments and should not be the ones to force this conversation with parental units. They could, in doing so, be putting these students in grave danger of abuse.

This policy sends the message that you do not have the right to your identity, something trans people already struggle with enough. KUSD’s reasoning cites a Madison court case that is unsettled.