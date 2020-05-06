Writer: Unions back KEA's Vote for Our Future creative writing contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am proud of how working Americans have responded to this terrible virus.

We have come together behind our first responders, our medical workers, truck drivers, grocery store workers and everybody else who has had to work through this terrible time.

Do not forget our teachers. Many of them have been doing a great job teaching from home. Parents are getting to know the challenge of keeping 25 kids in a classroom learning every day.

That is why Kenosha area unions have come together behind a great idea sponsored by the Kenosha Education Association encouraging county sixth-graders to participate in their Vote for our Future creative contest. Sixth-graders are asked to send essays, videos, signs, poems, and cartoons to the KEA in the contest. Our union sponsorships are for cash prizes to the winners.

The deadline is May 31. For more information, go to

https://form.jotform/200546057561048. It is a great way to tell grandpa and grandma how you feel and maybe win some money at the same time during this lockdown.

Curt Wilson, chair, UAW Local 72 Retirees

Kenosha

