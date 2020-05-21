Writer: Upset by attacks against health center board member

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community Health Centers (CHCs) are supported by both Republican and Democratic leaders as front-line providers of urgently needed medical, dental and mental health services across our country.

Approximately 28 million Americans turn to these not-for-profit organizations for affordable accessible primary care in 1,400 urban and rural communities.

The men and women who dedicate themselves to this mission are some of the most respected people in America’s health care system. Congressional leaders in both parties, and President Trump, specifically targeted vital resources to Community Health Centers to combat the ravages of SARS CoV2 throughout Wisconsin and our entire nation.

It was deeply disturbing to learn about baseless personal and professional attacks that have been leveled against Joe Clark, president of the Kenosha CHC Board, by an extreme faction of Kenosha County Republicans. Clark has brought invaluable skills and an abiding compassion for people throughout our community to his service on behalf of the KCHC. All members of the KCHC Board of Directors are unpaid volunteers.