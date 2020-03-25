Writer: Upset by delay in procuring masks, ventilators

I am infuriated by the delay in procuring appropriate masks, ventilators and other personal protective equipment that our health care providers so desperately need.

President Trump should stop congratulating himself constantly for how great his response has been.

Instead, he should take appropriate actions and save the lives of people like me -- living with an autoimmune disease with compromised health.

Gail Wright

Buffalo Grove, Ill.

