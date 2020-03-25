Writer: Upset by delay in procuring masks, ventilators
View Comments

Writer: Upset by delay in procuring masks, ventilators

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

I am infuriated by the delay in procuring appropriate masks, ventilators and other personal protective equipment that our health care providers so desperately need. 

President Trump should stop congratulating himself constantly for how great his response has been. 

Instead, he should take appropriate actions and save the lives of people like me -- living with an autoimmune disease with compromised health. 

Gail Wright

Buffalo Grove, Ill.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics