Writer: Upset by major league baseball's money-first attitude

The June 17 News presented us with the harsh reality that occurs when the love of the game evolves into the love of money.

Mike Johnson's article, "Playing ball again," and accompanying photos by Paul Williams highlighted the pure joy Little Leaguers experienced at being able to finally get back on the field. It would have been fitting if John Fogerty's "Centerfield" was piped over the loudspeaker as players ran out to their positions.

The season may only be partially salvaged and social distancing required, but that won't deter these youngsters from enjoying the thrill of competition and the camaraderie of teammates. It will also give girls an opportunity to provide proof that Roger Kahn's "The Boys of Summer" needs a sequel.

Unfortunately, the sports page column entitled, "Going for a shutout?," informs us there's no joy in Mudville as the Major League Baseball season's all but kaput.

We shouldn't be surprised. After all, boys grow up and money becomes of paramount importance when you can hurl a 100 mph fastball or hit tape measure homers. The result is the players now want what they feel is a reasonable salary, the shortened season being a moot point. The owners, meanwhile, are willing to provide some pro-rated compensation for an abbreviated season but they didn't achieve wealth by being generous.