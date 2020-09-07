Writer upset by sign shown for president's visit

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a letter to the young man standing on the corner of 39th Avenue and 87th Street (Van Buren) last Tuesday waiting for the president's motorcade (which took another route).

The sign you and the young child with you was showing was disgusting and vulgar. Apparently you have never been in the military. If you had been and you disrespected your commanding officer, you would be in serious trouble.

You don't have to like the man, but you should respect his position. I did not vote for President Obama but I never would have treated him in such a manner.

As you stood there, your mother, or aunt or grandmother was also there, in the front yard weeding. It tells me quite a bit about her too; she was there as you two held the signs.

Angela Koch

Kenosha

