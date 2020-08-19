Writer: Upset Obama used eulogy for political purposes

I couldn't believe watching John Lewis' funeral on July 30. Former President Obama was supposed to be giving a eulogy of his life, but he used it as a political campaign. How rude of him to do that at a funeral.
Funerals should acknowledge that their death is real. They should encourage people to express grief over the person's death and support the mourners, They should not be a political campaign.
Tori Allen
Kenosha
