Writer upset Packers stayed in locker room during Anthem

What an embarrassment for Wisconsin that the Packers spent our National Anthem hiding in the locker room.

If the NFL is so concerned about unity, the league would encourage players to stand together and face the flag during the Star Spangled Banner, like the rest of America. Instead, the league now celebrates a mismatch of silly protests and a second "alternative national anthem."

And if these professional athletes are so concerned about racial equality, they would use their six-month offseason for this worthy endeavor, rather than pulling a stunt at game time because it's suddenly fashionable. I wonder how many players do anything to improve race relations (or anything else) from January to July.

League officials, team owners and players need to grow up. Nobody - and I mean nobody - watches NFL football for a condescending lecture. In this year from hell, the NFL was our long-awaited opportunity to escape, forget our troubles and cheer on the Packers. It's been one week, and these clowns have already spoiled it.

Real racists aren't about to change, and the rest of us who aren't racist are sick of celebrities, politicians and elitists insisting that we are. The only change they've inspired is the channel on the TV.