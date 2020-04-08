Writer: Use this time to pick up trash in the community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

During these times of social distancing, there is one extremely beneficial and important activity we can all participate in for the good of our community while getting much needed fresh air and exercise.

Now that all the snow has melted away, it is painfully obvious how much trash infiltrates our yards, roads and ultimately into farmers' fields. While some of this garbage has flown out of garbage trucks or construction sites, more likely, it is discarded out of car windows instead of proper disposal practices.

We have a unique opportunity during this pandemic to do some good! Use this opportunity to take a trash bag and pick up the garbage visible everywhere. We can all practice social distancing while doing public service to keep our communities clean. It not only helps the environment but also our hard-working farmers. Picking up trash prevents the proliferation of contaminates in our water and soil.

Additionally, the discarded cans, bottles and plastic bags become nesting sites for unwanted insects, especially mosquitoes. Discarded food bags lures scavenger animals to feed roadside and cause accidents.