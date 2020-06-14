Writer: Use your voice and call for mail-in ballots law as well

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was so apropos that the man -- an American, a Black father, brother, uncle, son and friend -- was laid to his rest way too early and so unnecessarily if but for the legacy one of America’s original sins. It gave birth to America’s racist past and present enabling someone sworn to protect, instead placed the full weight of his body on the neck of George Floyd, strangling literally the life out of this man.

I ask today of all in Wisconsin who protested and those who mourned at home under quarantine the abhorrent inhumane act -- the denial of Floyd’s basic human rights, his right to be treated as an American with innate and Constitutionally enunciated civil rights -- to reclaim his, yours and others' rights.

For far too many it took centuries for these rights to be realized -- the ultimate of which is our right to vote.

I say to you those of you who put your life on the line to march these last days in the pursuit of change, let that change start with a letter to your editor and a polite overwhelming deluge of letters demanding the Republican legislature pass a mail-in ballots law for all registered voters for the 2020 general election. Tell them that we pay their salaries and they should listen to the boss, us.

This is our Jericho. Make your voice be heard, only then there can be freedom.