Writer: Violence, destruction not effective response, or a political opportunity

I need to comment about the recent "protests" and the response to them. I fail to understand the mentality and/or rationale that thinks violence and destruction of property is an effective response to perceived injustice.
Bad and illegal behavior is not a color or a culture. As a society, we have an obligation to support those we have placed in a role of protecting our constitutional rights and serving our communities. Our law officials deserve our respect and cooperation, not our disdain and ridicule.
Our "need" for immediate reporting and coverage of criminal acts do not allow for the investigation that is a vital and necessary tool for our police and sheriff's departments.
Unless we are a part of that team, how can we understand the split-second decisions that must be made? I applaud and support our men and women who do this on a daily basis. The reporting media seem to be more concerned with becoming a "face and voice" and their "celebrity wannabe" status and goals; opinions are often expressed without factual backing. Retractions of inaccuracies are minimized and often "overlooked."
I also feel it is irresponsible for our politicians to use acts of violence and civil protest as a tool to support and promote their party agendas. Crime and violence are not party specific. Our politicians should support our law enforcement personnel and stop trying to blame each other.
Neither party has ever proposed an effective or workable solution. The problems have been identified; we don't need our elected officials to harp on those. The laws and the tools are in place, we need to use them. And support those who enforce them.
Gisela Knueppel
Pleasant Prairie
