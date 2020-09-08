Writer: Violence, destruction not effective response, or a political opportunity

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I need to comment about the recent "protests" and the response to them. I fail to understand the mentality and/or rationale that thinks violence and destruction of property is an effective response to perceived injustice.

Bad and illegal behavior is not a color or a culture. As a society, we have an obligation to support those we have placed in a role of protecting our constitutional rights and serving our communities. Our law officials deserve our respect and cooperation, not our disdain and ridicule.

Our "need" for immediate reporting and coverage of criminal acts do not allow for the investigation that is a vital and necessary tool for our police and sheriff's departments.

Unless we are a part of that team, how can we understand the split-second decisions that must be made? I applaud and support our men and women who do this on a daily basis. The reporting media seem to be more concerned with becoming a "face and voice" and their "celebrity wannabe" status and goals; opinions are often expressed without factual backing. Retractions of inaccuracies are minimized and often "overlooked."