Writer: Virtual convention displayed state Democrats' lack of unity

During the Wisconsin Democrat virtual convention, one thing became clear—this party lacks unity. While I watched the nearly two-hour spectacle from my couch on Friday night, I observed a lot about the disjointedness of the Wisconsin Democrat Party.

First, I’ll give them credit, if they were going for a high quality iMovie level production show, they nailed that part. But beyond having a bit of optical fun, the Democrats appeared to be trapped by a lack of energy for their nominee Joe Biden and radical progressive politics.

Throughout the event, delegate candidates pushed the party further and further to new extremes, which was finally exacerbated by Bernie Sanders' speech. Sanders appeared as if he was the leader of the party, since he was the initial advocate for the Green New Deal and universal healthcare. Meanwhile, Biden parachuted in with a recorded message that lasted less than three minutes. I believe he had the shortest and most tiresome speech of the entire night.

Biden failed to bring excitement. His presence felt like an archaic movie making it evident that Biden doesn’t have what it takes to motivate this party and I believe the party leaders know this is true. This lack of enthusiasm certainly won’t elect Biden in November.

Sue Swanger

Kenosha

