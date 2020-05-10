Writer: Virus tallying up fast toll compared even to those killed in was

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I haven’t been able to put out of mind the VOP by the Vietnam veteran a while back. He wrote about comparing COVID-19 deaths to the lives lost in Nam.

He made a good point -- many more who came home were still casualties of the war because they died prematurely as a direct result of their suffering in Nam.

I want to say to that vet, besides expressing my sincere gratitude for his service to our country, that this was just one milestone of many. If he wants to come up with an estimate of his brothers and sisters total deaths from that war, we could use that too as one of the next markers (if not surpassed already). Because it looks like we are going to keep adding on at a pretty good clip for the foreseeable future.

I find it instructive to note these milestones and the short time it takes to surpass them with this deadly disease. In just a little over two months we’ve now tripled that mark which took several years of fighting in the jungle to achieve.

I was moved to write now having just read the death toll suffered in the Blitz of Britain from Sept. 7, 1940. to May 11, 1941. In eight months, nearly 29,000 British citizens lost their lives at the hands of the Nazis. That’s a lot and a pretty fast clip but nothing like we are experiencing today.