Writer: Vote by mail is the new normal

"According to a study by researchers at Stanford University, 'claims that vote-by-mail fundamentally advantages one party over the other appear overblown.' Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah, and Washington state have full-blown elections, while three states -- California, North Dakota, and Nebraska--allow counties to opt for voting by mail. The study found that voting by mail 'modestly increases participation while not advantaging either party.'" (AARP Bulletin 2020)

Multiple other studies have shown that mail-in voting fraud is rare, and, essentially, non-existent.

For citizens to exercise the right to vote, Wisconsin needs to provide as many possible options as are available. There are many reasons for Wisconsin to move in this direction for voting. With the dawn of COVID-19, voter safe should be of primary concern for Wisconsin voters, and for those who determine the methods by which we vote in this state. The elimination of a witness for a vote-by-mail ballot is long overdue.

The U.S. Census is conducted by mail and requires no witness. The implications of the Census are much more important and much more long-lasting than a single election. With an aging population, vote-by-mail becomes more than a convenience. It is safer and easier for those who have limited mobility and/or who lack access to transportation.