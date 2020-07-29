Writer: Vote by Mail plays into Trump's hands

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As an active senior, I believe Democrats are playing into President Trump’s hands with the insistence on Vote by Mail. This is Trump’s perfect solution to the “Get Out the Vote” problem.

Unless you personally are willing to spend many hours counting ballots, Republicans will do all the counting. How do you think that’s going to turn out? No partisan decisions on questionable ballots? Really?

That’s not what I heard. Gangsters hold family members hostage to make people do what they want. That’s what’s happening to us. We are all hostage to “caution” right now but there are other considerations:

What is the death toll from losing health insurance for millions who are unemployed?

What is the long term death toll for those who don’t have adequate proper nourishment because they don’t have money coming in?

What is the death toll for those who are isolated to the point of losing touch with reality? This is a very real threat for seniors teetering on the edge of senility.

What is the toll from the antisocial nature of isolation? As one who struggled in a family with social anxieties growing up, this is a perfect storm of addiction/alcoholism/drug use.