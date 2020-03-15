Writer: Vote for independent County Board supervisors

Sheriff Dave Beth has taken a page from Jim Krueser’s playbook and is actively endorsing Democrats for County Board.

Like Kreuser, Beth wants these Democrats beholden to him so they will be a rubber stamp for the Kenosha County budget. Unlike Kreuser, who holds a non-partisan office, Beth was elected as a Republican.

In addition, Dave and #teambeth are criticizing every current and former County Board supervisor who dared to vote against the budget or even ask common-sense questions about the new spending proposed in the budget! Beth doesn’t want County Board supervisors to do their job of asking questions about the budget on behalf of the taxpayers. Beth even got his 80-year-old mother to run for a county board seat against a conservative incumbent who has been serving the district well. Working to have your mother vote on the budget you propose … seems like a blatant conflict of interest to me.

Let’s remember that voting against the Kenosha County budget doesn’t mean you’re against sheriff deputies or public safety, that’s just dirty campaign rhetoric. This appears to be nothing more than political game playing at the expense of the taxpayers of Kenosha County.