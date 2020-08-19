You have permission to edit this article.
Writer: Voting Republican contributes to end of democracy
Writer: Voting Republican contributes to end of democracy

The economy is in trouble. President Trump is a disaster and if you vote for any Republican, you are contributing to the downfall of our democracy.

Trump wants to stack the courts so he can stay out of jail after his term is over. Mitch McConnell is aiding and abetting him. Appointing judges this close to an election was not always acceptable (Merrick Garland?)

If you support Trump, you are as bad as he is. He has some kind of mental defect that explains his abrasive, childish, narcissistic behavior. 

Peggy Applegate-Peplinski 

Kenosha

