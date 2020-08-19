Writer: Voting Republican contributes to end of democracy

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The economy is in trouble. President Trump is a disaster and if you vote for any Republican, you are contributing to the downfall of our democracy.

Trump wants to stack the courts so he can stay out of jail after his term is over. Mitch McConnell is aiding and abetting him. Appointing judges this close to an election was not always acceptable (Merrick Garland?)

If you support Trump, you are as bad as he is. He has some kind of mental defect that explains his abrasive, childish, narcissistic behavior.

Peggy Applegate-Peplinski

Kenosha

