Writer: Walk away from the Democratic Party before Biden gets you

The virus that destroyed American lives and the country's great economy is no reason to vote for incompetent "sleepy Joe Biden." He is the grabbing, feeling, kissing from behind candidate for the socialist Democratic Party.

He's also the guy who mishandled the Anita Hill-Clarence Thomas Supreme Court hearing and the Robert Bork hearing, where Biden enraged both supporters and critics with aimless, incoherent questioning. He also committed plagiarism both in law school and in the 1982 primary.

During the 2000 financial crisis, Biden encouraged President Bush to address the nation as President Roosevelt did on TV during the 1929 stock market crash. Sorry, but Herbert Hoover was president and television was not widely available until the late 1930s.

Democrat Sen. Robert Byrd and the former grand wizard of the KKK spoke against federal busing to integrate schools, causing Biden to say "segregation is good for black people." Later, President Obama said, "how many times is Joe going to say something stupid."

Wake up, voters, it's our children's and grandchildren's dreams, not the socialist Democrats nightmare, of making America another Venezuela. The Mueller investigation was a scam but dragged on until the midterm to allow a Democrat Congress to prevent a border wall and a fake impeachment.