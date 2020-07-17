Writer: Washington leaders failing to respond as in past crisises

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All packed and ready to move and being held back by an invisible threat to my family coming down from the safety up north to move me into my apartment. At 87 I know the time left has gotten short. Why such pessimism?

After a while it came to me. Remembering that I was born in the darkest days of the Great Depression. After that I grew up when the Second World War was raging and right straight from that into the the Cold War and Atomic bomb threats.

Through all those times the country around me mobilized, mechanized, moved on to the end of those threats as we knew we would.

That's it, you know. We knew we would. While the world threw chaos at us, we had something we don't have this round. We had hope, absolute hope. Our leaders in Washington did things like the NRA, the CCC, and the WPA to keep us working and focused on a better day tomorrow.

Do our highways and bridges need repair? Does every one of our children need access to internet schooling instead of opening dangerous schools ? Does everyone need PPP items to slow down the virus spread? Do we need vaccines and more treatment?