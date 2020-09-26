Writer: We also have responsibility to obey lawful police commands

If I ignore a police officer's directive and it escalates into a physical confrontation resulting in injury and because of it strangers and outsiders use the incident to loot and riot, that's wrong.
Law-abiding citizens might protest peacefully if they feel I was treated unjustly but they would never steal and cause anarchy.
But even the law-abiding citizen has to realize that I have personal responsibility to obey lawful police commands.
Lou Schumacher
Kenosha
