Writer: We also have responsibility to obey lawful police commands
If I ignore a police officer's directive and it escalates into a physical confrontation resulting in injury and because of it strangers and outsiders use the incident to loot and riot, that's wrong.

Law-abiding citizens might protest peacefully if they feel I was treated unjustly but they would never steal and cause anarchy.

But even the law-abiding citizen has to realize that I have personal responsibility to obey lawful police commands.

Lou Schumacher

Kenosha

