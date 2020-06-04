Writer: We can start today to make the necessary changes for a better nation

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I am a 45 year-old African American woman. I am a strong believer that in the sight of God, every man and woman is treated equally, but some humans do not treat, and can’t or will not treat, others like God.

Nobody is perfect, Romans 3:23 tells us “for ALL have sinned and falls short of the glory of God” which means “no one is perfect, not you, me, the next man or woman” but we can work on doing what Jesus commanded us to do in Matt. 22:39b “Love Your Neighbor as Yourself.”

George Floyd’s death hit me the hardest because George could have been one of my family members. I cannot find it in my heart to hate anyone. The law enforcement officers who took this man’s life will face what God has in store for them.

In every, profession, there are good and bad people, You cannot blame a whole department for the action of others. I have always put law enforcement officers, military personnel and people of authority at the highest esteem, because they are what makes America, America.