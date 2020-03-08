Writer: We can't make any change unless Democrats win

What can we do to get our country back?

How can any of the promises that the Democratic candidates are making on climate control, gun laws, health care public education and other concerns have a chance of becoming law if the Democrats don't take control of the Senate and replace Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has stopped bills passed in the House from getting a vote in the Senate?

It's not enough to replace President Trump; we must support all Democrats running in state and national races. There are 42 incumbents seeking re-election in the districts that Trump won in 2016. They need your support as do Senate candidates in Maine, Kentucky, South Carolina, Texas, and Colorado if we are going to have control of Congress. Help in any way you are able to.

In the last four years of his term, President Obama was not able to pass any bills as the Republicans had control of Congress. Don't let that happen again.

Care enough to get involved. What kind of world are we leaving to future generations? We need to build bridges, not walls. Your vote does count.

Jayne Mackey

Kenosha

