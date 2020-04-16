Writer: We don't have all the facts to decide when to reopen economy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Regarding the editorial published Sunday that Gov. Tony Evers should not extend the "stay at home" order past its ending date of April 24:

Do you have some special knowledge of what our health circumstances will be come April 24, what Wisconsin’s testing capabilities will be then or what dangers will then be facing us?

Do the CEOs of the business groups that you quote have that knowledge? We think not. Decisions are made on the basis of facts, not hopes or desires of business leaders or newspaper editors. We all want this to be over and our economy thriving.

However those with a platform capable of influencing the thoughts of a greater number of others should not do so if they have views no better and, arguably, worse than we common citizens.

Eugene J Brookhouse

Kenosha

