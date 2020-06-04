Writer: We earned the right to shake hands as brothers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I enjoy fillers the News is using in place of now-absentee scores, although it seemed overdone with the daily infatuation of Lafleur and Rodgers until some Love came along. Recently a page dealt with the apparent demise of the handshake courtesy of the coronavirus.

The timing of this gesture's usage was quite interesting. I visualize this instinctual behavior going back to when Cro-Magnon Man shook hands with Neanderthal Man as he booted him out of his cave while keeping his woman.

My wife and I attended the in-person Memorial Day ceremony at Library Park. As a Vietnam War veteran, I considered it an honor to be at the short but very meaningful service. I served in Vietnam from early June 1967 to April 1968.

The military hat I wore on Monday signified my presence in-country during the Tet Offensive. In the early hours of Jan. 31,1968, North Vietnamese forces launched a surprise attack on us. It occurred during the Vietnamese New Years holiday, known as Tet. Those of us in-country during this massive assault earned more than campaign ribbons and stripes. I've always felt that horrific test of my resolve was the defining moment of my life's journey.