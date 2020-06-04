Writer: We earned the right to shake hands as brothers

I enjoy fillers the News is using in place of now-absentee scores, although it seemed overdone with the daily infatuation of Lafleur and Rodgers until some Love came along. Recently a page dealt with the apparent demise of the handshake courtesy of the coronavirus.
The timing of this gesture's usage was quite interesting. I visualize this instinctual behavior going back to when Cro-Magnon Man shook hands with Neanderthal Man as he booted him out of his cave while keeping his woman.
My wife and I attended the in-person Memorial Day ceremony at Library Park. As a Vietnam War veteran, I considered it an honor to be at the short but very meaningful service. I served in Vietnam from early June 1967 to April 1968.
The military hat I wore on Monday signified my presence in-country during the Tet Offensive. In the early hours of Jan. 31,1968, North Vietnamese forces launched a surprise attack on us. It occurred during the Vietnamese New Years holiday, known as Tet. Those of us in-country during this massive assault earned more than campaign ribbons and stripes. I've always felt that horrific test of my resolve was the defining moment of my life's journey.
As the crowd dispersed, an old buddy, Tim Pingitore, saw my hat and was quick to point out that he too was there for the Tet Offensive. Before parting ways, he extended his hand to mine. As we shook, there was no accompaniment of thunderbolts, snide remarks, or taboo police. Our thoughts intertwined. We earned the right to complete this act as brothers of a long ago war.
Milt Dean
Kenosha
