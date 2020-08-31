Writer: We have to do more than pray for Kenosha

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Praying" for Kenosha....you have to do more than pray. You have to fight for justice, for equality, for equal pay. You have to stop letting every idiot have and carry an assault weapon.

You have to feed the hungry. You have hold everyone accountable for ugly actions. You have to stop bigotry, bullying, lying. You have to listen to science, you have to listen to responsible, respectable journalism...no, not opinionated talking heads.

You have to pay a living wage to everyone and you have to pay your fair share. You have to be charitable without acting like your generosity is exceptional. You have to be charitable without making people answer questions or jump through hoops like trained dogs to get a "tip" for service. You have to look at all people the way you look at those who live like you, look like you and love like you. And you have to accept these people.

Prayer without action becomes just words strung together to ask someone or something else to do the hard work. Praying does not put food on a table, does not clothe a child, does not heal an illness. Get off your knees and get on your feet and make a difference for change.