Writer: We have to wake up, American, to damage by far-left liberals

If anything is destroying our country, it’s the far left liberals. There is nothing wrong with freedom of speech and peaceful protesting. But we should pay attention to what IS happening in our most liberal cities.

Do you want to live in an area that has defunded and disbanded our police departments? Do you want to live in an area where you can’t find a job to support yourself and your family? Do you want to live in an area where everything is decided for you by the government? A place where everything is OK and nobody is accountable? Would you like to be a resident of the new country called CHOP?

Before the COVID-19 crisis and the horrible death of George Floyd, our country was on an upswing. Unemployment rates for both majorities and minorities were at their lowest, our trade deals were being renegotiated to become more fair, the stock market was soaring and our military was being strengthened again. What was wrong with that picture?

It’s time we have to decide what is important to us and what we want our America to be. We do have to stand up for our country. Yes America we do have to wake up.

Diane Montgomery

Kenosha

