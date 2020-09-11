Writer: We must learn to live with each other in peace

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I served in the US Navy aboard ship on an aircraft carrier in the 1970’s, three of my shipmates and closest friends were African American, Pilipino American, and Japanese American.

I am a first generation Swedish American, and together we were a band of brothers back then, and a true “rainbow coalition.” We didn’t look at each other through a prism, and serving in war zones, we depended on each other for our very lives.

Sailing together around the world aboard ship, we were part of a crew of 5,000 sailors of all races, colors and creeds. Our band of brothers enjoyed liberty ports together, spent time learning about each other’s histories, families and cultures which was priceless.

The antiwar demonstrations slowly gained momentum against the Vietnam War in the late 60’s and early 70’s, which was difficult for military personnel; also the Black Power movement emerged, adding additional stress on race relations aboard US Navy ships. Martin Luther King was concerned, as he saw a split from his philosophy of non-violent protests toward violence and black separatism.