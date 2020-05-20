Writer: We need to listen to the CDC, science on this one

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As much as we would all love for life to resume as normal, we need to listen to the CDC and other prominent scientists' direction regarding COVID-19.

It was embarrassing to read Bill Glembocki's (of the Brat Stop) comment to "stay at home....say the sky is falling, but if you're not afraid, come out and have a beer."

There are many issues with bars reopening, including (1) that it would be difficult to expect adults to maintain distance while intoxicated, and (2) bars are in no way an essential business, despite this being Wisconsin. Many of us have seen the viral photo of Nick's Bar in Platteville, where not one patron was wearing a mask, let alone staying six feet apart.

By opening, Glembocki is allowing people who may be asymptomatic to fraternize and then return to their jobs, where they may be putting more people at risk, ESPECIALLY in Kenosha, a major commuting point for Chicago and Milwaukee.

I greatly sympathize with Ron Connors who said he would have to work longer before retiring, and appreciate his decision to stay closed until May 26 regardless. These are difficult times for all of us, and I am glad to see some business owners putting people above profit.