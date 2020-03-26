Writer: We need to postpone the election to a later date
View Comments

Writer: We need to postpone the election to a later date

{{featured_button_text}}
VOP banner

How can we hold a fair and equitable election on April 7 when everyone is under a "Safer at Home" order? No one can vote in person on that date!

Yes we can request a ballot. BUT, many will not request an absentee ballot and will be disenfranchised.

Please postpone the Election to a later date OR send EVERYONE registered / eligible to vote a ballot.

If you are wondering if mail-in voting works - Oregon - residents are automatically registered to vote at age 18 and they use a mail in voting system.

Linda M. Spaulding

Kenosha

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics