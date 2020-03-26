Writer: We need to postpone the election to a later date

How can we hold a fair and equitable election on April 7 when everyone is under a "Safer at Home" order? No one can vote in person on that date!
Yes we can request a ballot. BUT, many will not request an absentee ballot and will be disenfranchised.
Please postpone the Election to a later date OR send EVERYONE registered / eligible to vote a ballot.
If you are wondering if mail-in voting works - Oregon - residents are automatically registered to vote at age 18 and they use a mail in voting system.
Linda M. Spaulding
Kenosha
